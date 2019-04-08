Texas Tech's Tariq Owens to Play in Title Game vs. Virginia Despite Ankle Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2019

Texas Tech's Tariq Owens (11) is checked by a staff during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Michigan State, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said he expects forward Tariq Owens to play in Monday's national championship game against Virginia despite being in a walking boot. 

"I expect him to [be available], but I'm not sure what'll happen," Beard told reporters Sunday. "He'll rehab it all day today and we'll see what happens the day of the game, but I expect him to play."

Owens rolled his ankle in the second half of Saturday's national semifinal win over Michigan State. He was assisted back to the locker room but later returned to action briefly before Beard decided to pull him again.

    

