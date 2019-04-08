Randy Orton Apologizes for WWE 'Screwing Up' the Lighting During AJ Styles Match

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Randy Orton apologized to WWE fans who were unable to watch his match against AJ Styles because of a lighting mishap.

"For the live crowd that saw this tonight during my match at #WM #wrestlemania at Met Life Stadium tonight, I would like to apologize on behalf of @WWE for screwing up and shining a bright light in your eyes for 95% of our match. You missed a really great f--king match," Orton wrote.

Fans in attendance took to social media to complain about the lights, which blinded them and obstructed their view of the ring throughout the match. Scant chants from upset fans could be heard throughout the match, which Styles won.

It's unclear if this was an error on WWE's part or if the production crew did not test the lights well enough to know they would blind fans in certain sections. Fans watching at home got an unobstructed view of the match, so the random chants came across as confusing or perhaps even a little disrespectful to the action in the ring.

From WWE's side, it's an unfortunate error that cast as shadow over a solid, briskly paced match early in the show.