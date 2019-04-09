D'Angelo Russell Left a Photo Shoot to Cook Someone on the Court

D'Angelo Russell is in the hunt for the Most Improved Player of the Year award in the NBA this season, but he still found the time to show out on the court in a perfectly tailored Boss suit, when a fan tried to test him. 

                              BR x Hugo Boss

