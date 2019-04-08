Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Are 'On Fire' Entering Porto Match Despite Injuries

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has said Liverpool are "on fire at the moment" ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Porto at Anfield on Tuesday.

The German manager added his side, who are fighting for the Premier League title as well, are hoping to achieve "proper things" this season:

He also revealed Joe Gomez and Adam Lallana are unlikely to return from injury for the Porto match, but Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum should be fit:

The Reds returned to the top of the Premier League table on Friday after more late goals gave them a 3-1 win over Southampton:

They are in contention to win a first league title since 1990, but Manchester City's game in hand means Liverpool must keep winning and hope Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues slip up at some point.

In the Champions League, though, Klopp's side are in control of their own destiny, and after a favourable draw, they could put one foot in the semi-finals with a convincing win on Tuesday.

If they make the last four, Liverpool will face either Barcelona or Manchester United:

Unlike last season, when Liverpool made the Champions League final but were never close in the Premier League title race, Klopp cannot afford to prioritise European games.

Therefore, he will have to use the full strength of his squad during the run-in in a bid to win a remarkable double.

Gomez and Lallana will be missed against Porto, but they have not been fit for much of the season, so the Reds are used to playing without them.

Van Dijk and Wijnaldum are different cases. Both have been crucial to Liverpool's success this season, and it is a big boost that they look set to be available to face Porto.