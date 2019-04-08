WWE WrestleMania 35 Results: Star Ratings for Top Superstars' Matches

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

As it has been since its inception in 1985, WrestleMania 35 was a showcase for WWE's top Superstars to ply their craft in front of a worldwide audience and Sunday night inside MetLife Stadium, some of the best wrestlers in the world took fans on an emotional roller coaster ride between the ropes that will rank on best-match countdowns for years to come.

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey headlined the show in a massive Triple Threat Winner Take All match but that was only one of the memorable bouts, for better or worse, from Sunday's extravaganza.

How many stars did your favorite match receive upon further review and why was Kofi Kingston's victory over Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship the best match of the broadcast?

Find out with this recap of the annual Showcase of Immortals.