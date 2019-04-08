WWE WrestleMania 35 Results: Star Ratings for Top Superstars' Matches

WWE WrestleMania 35 Results: Star Ratings for Top Superstars' MatchesApril 8, 2019
As it has been since its inception in 1985, WrestleMania 35 was a showcase for WWE's top Superstars to ply their craft in front of a worldwide audience and Sunday night inside MetLife Stadium, some of the best wrestlers in the world took fans on an emotional roller coaster ride between the ropes that will rank on best-match countdowns for years to come.
Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey headlined the show in a massive Triple Threat Winner Take All match but that was only one of the memorable bouts, for better or worse, from Sunday's extravaganza.
How many stars did your favorite match receive upon further review and why was Kofi Kingston's victory over Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship the best match of the broadcast?
Find out with this recap of the annual Showcase of Immortals.
Undercard Ratings
- Cruiserweight Championship Match: Tony Nese defeated Buddy Murphy to win the title (***1/2)
- Women's Battle Royal: Carmella won, last eliminating Sarah Logan (**)
- Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeated The Revival to win the titles (***)
- Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Braun Strowman won, last eliminating Colin Jost (*)
- Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles (***)
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated Aleister Black and Ricochet, The Bar, and Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev to retain (***1/2)
- Falls Count Anywhere Match: Shane McMahon defeated The Miz (**)
- Women's Tag Team Championship Match: The IIconics defeated Nia Jax and Tamina, Beth Phoenix and Natalya, and Sasha Banks and Bayley to win the titles (**)
- Baron Corbin defeated Kurt Angle (*)
- Intercontinental Championship Match: Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley to win the title (**)
But first, the matches (and their ratings) that made up an absolutely stacked card but were not recognized among the most significant contests of the night.
As is apparent in the ratings for these matches, it was the usual suspects in SmackDown tag team division, the underrated cruiserweights and the great AJ Styles and Randy Orton who delivered.
The Falls Count Anywhere match between Miz and McMahon contained strong storytelling but the match itself was overly long and featured too much walking around MetLife Stadium in between actual action.
Among the most disappointing matches of the night? The Women's Tag Team Championship match, which had potential considering the wealth of talent involved but a disjointed story really bogged it down. Perhaps going with a straight tag match for the titles would have resulted in a better match than trying to force eight wrestlers to get their stuff in and tell a story at the same time.
Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar
The first match of the night, the surprise of absolutely everyone, was Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship defense against Seth Rollins.
The Beast, unsatisfied with his spot on the card, unleashed frustration on The Architect before the bell. He pummeled Rollins, throwing him face-first into the ring apron and over the announce table. His left the challenger's back bruised and welted.
An unstoppable force, it appeared Lesnar was well on his way to another WrestleMania victory.
Then the bell rang and Rollins escaped an F-5 attempt, bumping the referee in the process. A low blow and three straight Stomps later and WWE had itself a Beastslayer.
Rollins' Universal Championship win kicked the show off with tremendous energy and a story the entire audience was sucked into. While the match itself lasted just over two minutes, the angle preceding it was as much a part of it as anything that happened from bell to bell and thus, is factored into the rating.
Star Rating: ***1/2
WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan
Kofi Kingston's 11-year odyssey through the sports entertainment world culminated Sunday night with his victory over Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship. The match, arguably the most anticipated of the night, was a brilliant conclusion to a two-month story that captivated fans and resulted in #KofiMania.
Bryan was a relentless, ferocious champion, unloading on Kingston as he sought to turn his dreams of celebrating on wrestling's grand stage into a nightmare. He kicked, stomped and punished the fan-favorite, nearly tapping him out to the LeBelle Lock on more than one occasion.
Kingston, showing the same resilience he did throughout his up-and-down career in WWE, fought through the pain and with a little help from his friends Xavier Woods and Big E, delivered Trouble in Paradise to The Planet's Champion.
Three seconds later and the celebration was on.
Kingston's sons joined him and his New Day mates in a grand celebration that would have been right at home in the main event spot. It was not, but that did not at all diminish what was a legitimate Match of the Year candidate and the single most feel-good moment since, ironically, Bryan's title win in 2014.
Star Ratings: ****3/4
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre really should have been a bigger deal than it ultimately turned out to be.
The Scottish Psychopath had taken center stage in the weeks leading up to the event, defeating Dean Ambrose on two separate occasions and pinning Seth Rollins on another. He as rolling, to the point some suggested WWE may do the unthinkable and put him over Reigns in The Big Dog's first singles match since last October.
That did not happen.
Instead, Reigns won a match that was more reminiscent of a Raw main event than a WrestleMania grudge match.
The Big Dog overcame the onslaught of his ruthlessly aggressive opponent and put him away with a Superman Punch and spear.
The decisive nature of the match was what was most striking as McIntyre never really felt like he had a chance to win. That is an indictment on the Superstars and the producer who put the match together.
So one-dimensional was the match that it would not be of any real surprise if it hurts McIntyre more than bragging about facing Reigns at WrestleMania ever could.
A disappointing match to say the least, it at least gave fans the happy ending of Reigns standing tall on a stage no one expected him on just three short months ago.
Star Ratings: **1/2
Triple Threat Winner Take All Match
The much-hyped, hotly anticipated main event of WrestleMania lived up to expectations and featured a finish the allows for a high-profile rematch if necessary.
Becky Lynch defeated Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey and SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair to capture both titles and send the show off the air in grand fashion.
A hard-hitting, incredibly physical bout, it had the unenviable task of getting a sleepy crowd back into the action and it succeeded.
Rousey bumped like crazy while Lynch and Flair held the thing together. A particularly awesome spot saw Flair chop the hell out of Rowdy, only to be told, "you chop like a bitch." Her response? A backhand to Rousey's face.
The finish saw Flair deposited at ringside after going through a table while Lynch and Rousey battled inside the squared circle. Rousey went for her Piper's Pit setup but Lynch rolled through with a crucifix and pinned her for the win.
There will those who suggest the finish was botched but in reality, it created just enough controversy to set up another showdown between Lynch and Rousey if WWE deems it necessary. Plus, after repeatedly going to the Disarm-Her to no avail, Lynch got resourceful and scored a Bret Hart-esque rollup for the win and titles.
The one match that absolutely had to deliver did and the result is a place in the history books for all three women and a damn impressive star rating, sluggish crowd be damned.
Star Rating: ****