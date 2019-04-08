Report: Juventus Still Keen on Matthijs de Ligt Amid Barcelona Transfer Rumours

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

Juventus are reportedly still hopeful of beating Barcelona to the signing of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The centre-back is one of European football's hottest prospects, having excelled at the base of the Ajax team in recent years. Barcelona and Juventus have both been mentioned frequently as possible suitors for the Dutch international.

According to Romeo Agresti of Goal, although Barcelona are the favourites to secure the 19-year-old, Juventus are not giving up on getting a deal done yet.

It's said Barcelona's inability to secure the transfer "is leaving the transfer door ajar for others to swoop in."

"Juventus intend to be in the mix, with the current holder of the prestigious Golden Boy award a player they would welcome onto their books in a bid to freshen up an ageing defensive unit," added Agresti. "The landing of a new centre-half is considered to be a top priority for the next window, with the Bianconeri prepared to spend big in order to tick that box."

As relayed in the report, De Ligt recently spoke to Tuttosport and said a switch to Turin "could happen" this summer.

The Champions League Twitter account recently summed up why De Ligt is rated so highly:

Barcelona have already made one big acquisition for the summer from Ajax, having secured the signing of Frenkie de Jong. If they were able to get De Ligt on board too, that would make two significant coups for the Blaugrana.

The La Liga side would benefit from another high-class centre-back. Per Sport Witness, the defensive performance was criticised in the recent 4-4 draw with Villarreal, with Samuel Umtiti under significant scrutiny:

Rafael Hernandez of Grup14 thinks it's important the Blaugrana complete a deal for De Ligt:

Juventus would also benefit from his acquisition. At the back, Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli have been excellent players for Juve, but at ages 34 and 37, respectively, some youth needs to be added to that area of the field.

If De Ligt was to come in and provide competition for the likes of Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Daniele Rugani, it would give Juventus a number of high-class defensive options.

De Ligt has the natural defensive instincts to be a success in Serie A:

Juventus will get to see the centre-back's talents firsthand this week, as they will take on Ajax in the UEFA Champions League. The first leg of the quarter-final will be played in Amsterdam on Wednesday, with De Ligt poised to come up against Cristiano Ronaldo, provided the latter is fit.

Still, given the business Barcelona have already done with Ajax this season, they are surely the front-runners to sign the defender as the summer approaches. Snatching him from under the noses of the Catalan giants would be a big boost for the Bianconeri.