Latest Rumors on If Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey's WWE WrestleMania Pin Was Botched

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

The first-ever women's WrestleMania main event apparently ended in a botch.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra reported Becky Lynch's roll-up of Ronda Rousey to win the Raw and SmackDown women's titles Sunday night was unplanned. Rousey was reportedly unhappy with how things turned out because the ending "made her look bad."

In real time, it was hard to tell if the three-count was a mistake or a planned "controversial" ending. Rousey was angry in the ring, but it was unclear if it was part of a work or if she was actually upset.

The match itself, which nearly started at midnight ET, was a little bit of a letdown. There were multiple botches throughout, taking away from the crowd energy at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and the story being told needed better execution.

If the finish itself wasn't a botch, then WWE clearly does not have much faith in Lynch as an unquestioned face of the company going forward. Concluding WrestleMania on a wonky roll-up with "controversy" does not seem like the proper conclusion to a months-long build to put Lynch over properly on the grandest stage in wrestling.

WWE's mention of the strange finish, particularly with Corey Graves' commentary, could indicate this is a work. WWE typically tries to shy away from focusing on the mistakes of its Superstars and officials.

That said, WWE's Twitter account has tweeted about the match just once in its last 19 tweets. The finish to the match has not made it on WWE's social channels, and Becky's post-match celebration felt a little muted at first.

If the plan was to have a "controversy" to set up a one-on-one Lynch-Rousey match, that appears to be on hold as well. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported Rousey suffered a broken hand in the match, per Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. That will likely keep her out of action for the time being, and Meltzer noted she has been expected to take time off.

Regardless of whether that was the planned finish, it appears to have left everyone scratching their heads. Not the greatest way to end a historic accomplishment.