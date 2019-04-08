Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Rubbishes Bayern Munich Link: 'I'm Totally Happy Here'

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has made clear he is in no way "finished" at Liverpool despite Franz Beckenbauer proposing him as a potentially ideal manager for Bayern Munich.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has been at Liverpool since 2015 and has built a superb squad that is fighting for a Premier League and UEFA Champions League double.

Per Goal, Beckenbauer, a Bayern and Germany legend, recently said: "Jurgen Klopp at Bayern. That would be the highlight. Jurgen was the one who taught the Germans how to play football quickly."

But Klopp has now dismissed any prospect of him leaving Liverpool in the near future, per German outlet Welt (h/t Goal):

"I have a contract at Liverpool until 2022. And nobody here has the feeling that we should cancel it. Neither from the owners nor from my side there is even a tendency in this direction. So, nobody has to think about that.

Franz just says such a sentence and, of course, he triggers very much with it. He didn't ever care about that.

"It's long way until [life after Liverpool]. In principle in football it's like that—the opportunity and the timing have to be right. But I'm totally happy here and I don't feel I'm any kind of finished at all. Our team has a good age structure, we can still work together for a long time."

It is not inconceivable that Bayern could be looking for a new manager soon.

Niko Kovac only succeeded Jupp Heynckes last summer, and Bayern's 5-0 thrashing of Dortmund on Saturday has put the defending champions in the box seat to win the title despite trailing BVB for much of the season:

However, Bayern fell somewhat meekly to Liverpool in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League this season—their worst showing in the competition since 2011.

Bayern's squad simply does not look as strong as it has in recent seasons, and a rebuild is needed in the summer.

Club president Uli Hoeness has made it clear he backs Kovac:

And if he leads them to Bundesliga glory this term despite all their struggles in 2018-19, he will certainly deserve another season at least.

But when Bayern find themselves in need of a new boss, Klopp will surely be on the shortlist.