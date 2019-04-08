Ousmane Dembele Back in Barcelona Training Ahead of UCL Manchester United Clash

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele returned to training on Monday following his recent injury layoff.

The Blaugrana posted the following snaps of their session, as they build up to their UEFA Champions League showdown with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday:

As Football Espana relayed, the France international was back among the group:

Dembele has not played for Barcelona since March 16, having suffered a thigh strain. However, it appears as though he is ready to play some part in what is one of the Blaugrana's biggest games of the season.

Having struggled to find form and fitness in his debut campaign, in 2018-19 Dembele has settled into life with the La Liga side and excelled.

Operating on either flank, he offers defenders a constant headache. The winger uses his speed and skill to put full-backs on the back foot, and when he gets into dangerous areas his end product is improving.

When compared to players of a similar age, the 21-year-old has been one of the most productive players in La Liga this season, with eight goals and four assists registered in the Spanish top flight:

Having Dembele available from the start or the bench would be a huge boost for Barcelona as they gear up for the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

In addition to the Frenchman, manager Ernesto Valverde has plenty of firepower to call upon, with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi enjoying inspired runs of form at the moment. ESPN FC summed up how effective that duo has been:

They were both on the scoresheet on Saturday, as Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 to move 11 points clear at the summit of La Liga:

If Barcelona are going to get through this tie and eventually win the Champions League, it's imperative Suarez and Messi get strong support.

With Philippe Coutinho struggling for consistency this season, the man who appears best placed to provide that is Dembele. Blaugrana supporters will be hoping he's ready to have an impact in the remaining weeks of the season when he's fully recovered from his layoff.