Fallout from WrestleMania 35; Preview for April 8 Episode of WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

The night after WrestleMania episodes of WWE Raw are usually among the most explosive and unforgettable broadcasts of the entire year and Monday's USA Network presentation should not be any different.

New champions Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will be on-hand to help celebrate their monumental victories from Sunday while the company turns its attention to hyping up the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on May 19.

Typically a show chock full of surprise debuts and memorable angles, what might the company have in store for its fans Monday?

The Man Comes Around

Ronda Rousey's unbeaten streak in WWE came to a controversial conclusion Sunday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey when Becky Lynch countered Piper's Pit and pinned her shoulders to the mat, winning the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships and leaving The Baddest Woman on the Planet stunned.

Replays would show Rousey's shoulder was off the mat after the official's count of one, casting controversy on The Man's monumental moment. Expect said controversy to be addressed relatively early on Raw.

The championship celebration for Lynch will be met with a thunderous ovation from fans who spent months supporting her. It will be a moment for The Man to bask in the adulation of the masses while also giving everyone a taste of what is to come next.

Rousey should appear but whether or not it is her last one for a while, or she decides to stick around and challenge Lynch in the much-anticipated one-on-one match, is the question.

One thing is for certain: expect Lynch early and often as the company tries to build an audience based on her immense popularity and fan interest. Especially against stiff competition in the NCAA tournament final.

Burn It Down

Seth Rollins stunned the wrestling world Sunday, overcoming a brutal and unforgiving assault by Brock Lesnar prior to their Universal Championship match even beginning. His back bruised and welted, he showed great wherewithal as he slithered out of an F-5 attempt, capitalized on a downed referee and delivered a low blow to The Beast that allowed him to create some separation.

Three Stomps later and the Raw brand had a new face in the form of The Beastslayer.

Rollins will take to the squared circle Monday, his first night as the top dog since 2016.

In typical wrestling fashion, expect to get a preview of which Superstar will serve as his first challenger when they interrupt his promo. Considering his victory over Kurt Angle, perhaps Baron Corbin will be the competitor to step up and challenge the new champion.

Maybe WWE delivers a major angle that introduces a Superstar from NXT and positions him against Rollins.

Whatever the case may be, Rollins is not getting out of Monday's show without an indication of what is next for him, his title reign and the entire red brand.

What's Next for Roman Reigns?

The Big Dog vanquished Drew McIntyre Sunday at WrestleMania and now finds himself without any clear-cut direction on Raw.

He will always hang around the Universal Championship scene, especially as this era's face of WWE, but it is unlikely he spoils buddy Rollins' championship celebration by announcing his intentions to challenge for the gold.

WWE Creative could always opt to continue the feud with McIntyre, using his WrestleMania defeat to fuel The Scottish Psychopath to seek revenge Monday. It could also go a different direction and have the aforementioned Corbin enter the picture, The Big Dog's latest opposition.

If that proves to be the case, expect Corbin to capitalize on the momentum he has after defeating Angle in his farewell match by attacking Reigns Monday and building heat for their eventual showdown.