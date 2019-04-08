Nicolas Tagliafico: Summer May Be 'Natural Time' to Move Amid Arsenal Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico has said he thinks the summer may be the right time for him to leave the club.

The defender has been a key man for the Dutch giants this season, excelling in the UEFA Champions League and helping the team make a surprise run to the quarter-finals. Speculation surrounding his future has gathered pace as a result.

Speaking ahead of the team's showdown with Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday, the Argentina international said it may be time for him to take on a fresh challenge, and he would relish the chance to move to the Premier League, per John Cross of the Daily Mirror:

"I think in the summer it could be a natural time to take the step. But I try not to think about taking that step just yet because we have many important games to focus on.

"Yes, it's flattering because I think it's the most competitive league. When you are a child, the target is to come to Europe and play in a top league like the Premier League. I came to Ajax because of the philosophy, the style of football and the club."

According to Cross, Arsenal are one of the clubs "watching his progress." Per Victor Romero of Marca, in the past the left-back has said he is a big fan of La Liga too, with both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid reportedly admirers of the 26-year-old.

While the defender's season has been full of high points overall. Tagliafico did net a comical own goal recently in his team's game against FC Emmen:

He will be hoping those errors are out of the way for the Champions League, when Ajax seek to spring another shock against the Italian champions.

In the previous round they eliminated holders Real Madrid in style. Having lost the first leg of the tie 2-1 at home, Ajax travelled to the Santiago Bernabeu and dominated the defending champions, eventually romping to a 4-1 win on the night.

Tagliafico was key to that triumph, as he raided down the left flank with regularity and put dangerous crosses into the box. In addition to his industrious attacking play, the Argentina star has proved himself to be a diligent defender too:

There's a feeling the current Ajax side will be dismantled at the end of the season. Frenkie de Jong has already agreed to join Barcelona, while rumours continue to intensify over the future of Matthijs de Ligt.

Tagliafico's departure wouldn't be as high-profile, although he would be a tough man to replace, having shone since his switch to the club in 2018.

Arsenal's current left-backs are Sead Kolasinac, who appears more comfortable as a wing-back, and Nacho Monreal, who is approaching the twilight of his career. If they were able to land Tagliafico in the summer, it would be a smart piece of business.