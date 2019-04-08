Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu Talks Ivan Rakitic Future Amid Juventus Links

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said Ivan Rakitic's contract situation will be addressed at the end of the 2018-19 season amid links to Juventus.

The midfielder's deal at the Camp Nou runs to 2021. Barca's signing of Frenkie de Jong in the summer has thrown some doubt over Rakitic's future, but the Croat has made it clear he wants to stay at the club.

Even so, there have been reports that Rakitic has spoken to Juventus and could be open to a move to the Old Lady, per La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Marca).

A new contract would ensure Barca are able to keep the former Sevilla man, and Bartomeu said it will be considered in the summer, per Football Espana:

"We want our players to be happy and Rakitic is one of the most important players at Barcelona. The manager has a lot of faith in him. However, we must ensure that we retain the right balance of wages and we will see at the end of the season what happens with him."

Rakitic, 31, has been a vital member of the Barca first team since he was signed by the Camp Nou giants in June 2014.

In the 2018-19 season, only goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has appeared in more of Barcelona's La Liga games.

He has also played in all eight of the club's UEFA Champions League games so far, and he was recently praised by Jose Mourinho:

However, it is likely Rakitic's game time will be affected next season after the arrival of De Jong.

The 21-year-old plays in a similar role to Rakitic and is likely to be an immediate starter given Barca are paying £65 million for him.

There is already a huge amount of competition in Barcelona's midfield. As well as Rakitic, manager Ernesto Valverde has Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal, Carles Alena and Arthur in his squad.

It seems likely De Jong's arrival will mean the exit of one of Barca's current players.

Rakitic remains a key player, and his vocal commitment to the club means he should remain past the summer.

But the Blaugrana would be well advised to get him signed to a new contract if they don't want to risk losing him.