Video: John Cena Revives Doctor of Thuganomics, Destroys Elias at WrestleMania

JP Yim/Getty Images

The Doctor of Thuganomics returned to WWE at WrestleMania 35 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday.

Elias was in the middle of delivering a musical tour de force in the ring and on the cusp of unveiling a WrestleMania theme for the ages. However, John Cena had other plans and brought back the gimmick that originally made him WWE's biggest star.

Cena dropped bars on Elias and then just plain dropped Elias.

Many wondered if Cena would involve himself at WrestleMania 35.

He hasn't wrestled since January, and his commitments outside of WWE precluded him from being a presence on Raw leading up to Sunday's event. That basically ruled out a headline match, but his segment with Elias showed how valuable he remains, even in a non-wrestling role.