2019 Stanley Cup Final Odds: Lightning Open as Heavy Favorites over Sharks

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Nobody came close to matching the 128 points the Tampa Bay Lightning notched during the 2018-19 season, and the powerhouse is the clear-cut favorite to win the Stanley Cup as a result.

On Sunday, B/R Betting shared the latest odds from Caesars Palace heading into the playoffs, and the Lightning check in at +250 (bet $100 to win $250). The San Jose Sharks, who actually finished six points behind the Calgary Flames in the Pacific Division with 101 points, are second at +800, while the Flames, St. Louis Blues, Boston Bruins, Las Vegas Knights and Winnipeg Jets are all +1000.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.