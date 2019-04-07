2019 Stanley Cup Final Odds: Lightning Open as Heavy Favorites over Sharks

2019 Stanley Cup Final Odds: Lightning Open as Heavy Favorites over SharksApril 7, 2019
Nobody came close to matching the 128 points the Tampa Bay Lightning notched during the 2018-19 season, and the powerhouse is the clear-cut favorite to win the Stanley Cup as a result.
On Sunday, B/R Betting shared the latest odds from Caesars Palace heading into the playoffs, and the Lightning check in at +250 (bet $100 to win $250). The San Jose Sharks, who actually finished six points behind the Calgary Flames in the Pacific Division with 101 points, are second at +800, while the Flames, St. Louis Blues, Boston Bruins, Las Vegas Knights and Winnipeg Jets are all +1000.
Stanley Cup Final odds 💰 Lightning: +250 Sharks: +800 Blues: +1000 Bruins: +1000 Flames: +1000 Knights: +1000 Jets: +1000 Penguins: +1200 Caps: +1200 Preds: +1400 Leafs: +1600 Islanders: +2200 Hurricanes: +3000 Stars: +3000 Blue Jackets: +3000 Avalanche: +3500 (@CaesarsPalace)
