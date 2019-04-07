2019 Stanley Cup Final Odds: Lightning Open as Heavy Favorites over Sharks

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2019

Tampa Bay Lightning's Cameron Gaunce (33) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Boston Bruins in an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Nobody came close to matching the 128 points the Tampa Bay Lightning notched during the 2018-19 season, and the powerhouse is the clear-cut favorite to win the Stanley Cup as a result.

On Sunday, B/R Betting shared the latest odds from Caesars Palace heading into the playoffs, and the Lightning check in at +250 (bet $100 to win $250). The San Jose Sharks, who actually finished six points behind the Calgary Flames in the Pacific Division with 101 points, are second at +800, while the Flames, St. Louis Blues, Boston Bruins, Las Vegas Knights and Winnipeg Jets are all +1000.

           

