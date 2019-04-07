UCLA Head Coach Rumors: Rick Barnes Candidate After Jamie Dixon Falls Through

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2019

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes watches the action in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Mississippi State at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee won 83-76. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

UCLA continues to search for a new head basketball coach, and Rick Barnes has reportedly "emerged as a serious candidate," according to Evan Daniels of 247Sports.

Barnes has spent the past four years as head coach of Tennessee after 17 years at Texas.

The Bruins appeared ready to hire TCU coach Jamie Dixon, but the deal fell through as a result of his $8 million buyout.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

