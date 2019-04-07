Texas Tech Cancels Monday Evening, Tuesday Classes for National Championship

Texas Tech Cancels Monday Evening, Tuesday Classes for National ChampionshipApril 7, 2019
Texas Tech students will be free to enjoy Monday's national championship game without any hang-ups.
With the men's basketball team set to face Virginia for the program's first title, the school announced classes will be closed Monday night and Tuesday:
Texas Tech @TexasTech
With @TexasTechMBB playing for a National Championship Monday night, classes after 5 p.m. on Monday and all day Tuesday have been canceled. Please see the attached memo for specific details. https://t.co/rLbhXhbsTk
The Red Raiders have been in an incredible run through the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament, starting as a No. 3 seed but winning five straight games to reach the finals. The team had never been to the Final Four before last week, but a win over Michigan State has it one game away from a championship.
Fortunately, the school's president has decided to let all students watch the game instead of having to possibly deal with class Monday night.
With classes also canceled Tuesday, the potential celebration could last all night long.
