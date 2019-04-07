Texas Tech Cancels Monday Evening, Tuesday Classes for National Championship

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: Jarrett Culver #23 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders celebrates late in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Texas Tech students will be free to enjoy Monday's national championship game without any hang-ups.

With the men's basketball team set to face Virginia for the program's first title, the school announced classes will be closed Monday night and Tuesday:

The Red Raiders have been in an incredible run through the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament, starting as a No. 3 seed but winning five straight games to reach the finals. The team had never been to the Final Four before last week, but a win over Michigan State has it one game away from a championship.

Fortunately, the school's president has decided to let all students watch the game instead of having to possibly deal with class Monday night.

With classes also canceled Tuesday, the potential celebration could last all night long.

