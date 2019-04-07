Sergio Aguero Returns to Manchester City Training Ahead of Tottenham UCL Clash

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has given the Premier League champions a boost by returning to training ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentinian has been sidelined since picking up a muscle problem in City's 2-0 Premier League win over Fulham but returned to action Sunday:

The Citizens trained at Charlton Athletic's The Valley Stadium, as they have stayed in London following Saturday's FA Cup semi-final win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Wembley Stadium, per Lyall Thomas at Sky Sports.

Aguero missed the victory over the Seagulls, and Guardiola said after the game he would be assessed in training before a decision would be made over whether he'd be fit to face Spurs:

Fabian Delph was also back in training although "it's not yet known if either will be fit enough" to face Spurs, according to Daniel Murphy at the Manchester Evening News.

Guardiola will certainly hope to have Aguero available. The 30-year-old is the Premier League's top scorer with 19 goals and also has five in five Champions League outings.

He's a vital member of the Manchester City XI, but Guardiola is unwilling to risk him if he is not fully fit, according to James Robson at the Evening Standard:

Manchester City are approaching an important part of the season with the two Champions League games and crucial Premier League matches against Crystal Palace, Tottenham and Manchester United up next.

The Citizens remain in contention to win the quadruple, but their chances would be harmed if they were to lose Aguero for a significant length of time.

Manchester City do have a fine replacement if Aguero does not make Tuesday's match. Gabriel Jesus has filled in well and has a goal and assist in his last two games.

The Brazilian is not quite as lethal as Aguero in front of goal, but he is still a reliable goalscorer who tends to thrive in cup competitions:

Tottenham will prove to be a tough test for Manchester City as they continue their bid to lift the European Cup for the first time in their history, but Guardiola's side will be favourites to progress and book a semi-final against either Juventus or Ajax.