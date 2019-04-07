Unai Emery Says Arsenal Control Their Top-4 Destiny Despite Everton Defeat

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Unai Emery has said Arsenal are still in control of their fate as to whether they finish among the Premier League's top four despite losing 1-0 at Everton on Sunday.

The Gunners failed to capitalise on their game in hand and move above Tottenham Hotspur, keeping them fourth and level on points with Chelsea. Manchester United sit another two points behind in sixth, but Emery told reporters after Sunday's loss that Arsenal's top-four fate was still in their hands, via Omnisport:

The Spaniard said:

"I think generally we are well. I don't think; 'today we lost and we are very bad.' It was a bad result, not a good performance today, but we are fourth.

"Before, I knew it was going to be difficult. After this result, I am thinking the same.

"After this result, we can be negative because it is three points lost, but it is in our hands, if we continue taking chances and opportunities, to be in the top four."

Phil Jagielka scored the only goal at Goodison Park as Arsenal were held to their third consecutive away game without a win, leaving them at risk of falling out of the race for a UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

Emery also called for "balance in both halves" from his team in future fixtures, and their record of late outside of the Emirates Stadium is a concern considering four of their remaining six league games are away.

Sportswriter Joel Rabinowitz was critical of Arsenal's display on Merseyside during which they mustered only two shots on target, both of which were in the second half, per WhoScored.com:

All of the Premier League's top six are also still involved in European competition. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are each in the Champions League quarter-finals, while Chelsea and Arsenal will feature in the UEFA Europa League's last eight.

Spurs and United will play four of their remaining six league games at home, while three of Chelsea's last six take place at Stamford Bridge, leaving Arsenal at a disadvantage in territory.

Journalist Alasdair Gold looked at their end-of-season run-in as cause for Tottenham to have hope in holding onto third:

Emery's first season at the Emirates has shown signs of progress in areas, but some supporters will be disappointed should the club fail to return to Europe's first-tier competition.

Arsenal have a tough task in defeating Napoli in their Europa League quarter-finals—their only other viable route back to the Champions League—and Emery will be eager to keep both channels open.