NCAA Championship Game 2019: Key Players Who Will Decide Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Hard-nosed, in-your-face, nasty defense is supposed to be the calling card of NFL championship teams.

It's rare that NCAA championship basketball teams play that kind of defense, but it is apparently the case for Virginia and Texas Tech.

Virginia, the No. 1-ranked defense in college basketball, allows just 55.5 points per game. Texas Tech is nearly as proficient in scoring defense as the Red Raiders allow 58.8 ppg, ranking third in the nation.

Michigan State was eliminated and punished by Texas Tech's aggressive defense, and Spartans head coach provided a sharp assessment of the way Red Raiders played against his team.

"Very seldom in my career have we kind of got beat up," Izzo said, per Mike Lopresti of NCAA.com. "And tonight was one of those nights."

Virginia needed a near miracle to earn its spot in the title game, as Kyle Guy scored six points in the final seconds to lead his team to a 63-62 triumph. Guy knocked in a three-pointer from the right corner with nine seconds to play and then hit three free throws with 0.6 seconds left to give his team the victory.

While controversy surrounded the win because of a double-dribble violation that was not called and the foul that put Guy on the line, it was still a memorable display of execution and concentration to come through in that situation.

"I just literally told myself that we dream of these moments, and to be able to make one happen was special," Guy said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

Virginia is a one-point favorite in the title game, and the total is a shockingly low 118.5 points, per B/R Betting. That's the lowest total in the championship game in 20 years, per Ben Fawkes of ESPN.com.

Both teams have plenty of talent, and the stars are likely to take over at one point or another.

No.1 Virginia vs. No.3 Texas Tech Game Info



When: Monday, April 8 at 9:20 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

TV: CBS

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Virginia's key players

Guard Kyle Guy

After connecting on a clutch three-point shot and hitting three free throws that won the game for Virginia, Guy should come into the title game as one of the most confident players on the court. He came through in one of the most pressure-packed situations possible, and the Cavaliers are going to need another brilliant effort against a Texas Tech defense that hounded Michigan State star Cassius Winston into a 4-of-16 shooting night.

Guy is averaging 15.2 points per game, and while he is shooting 44.6 percent from the field, he is excellent from distance and from the free-throw line. Guy is connecting on 42.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc and 82.5 percent of his free throws.

Guy is the team's leading scorer, and he will need to come through with another clutch performance if the Cavaliers are going to win the national championship.

Guard De'Andre Hunter

Hunter is 6'7" and 223 pounds, and while he is listed as a guard, he plays a tremendous all-around game. He has the tools to play well at the next level, and he is a potential lottery pick in the NBA draft, per Tankathon.com.

The 21-year-old sophomore is scoring 14.9 points and coming down with 5.0 rebounds per game. He will work hard to get his shot, and he is connecting 52.1 percent of the time. He is also hitting 42.0 percent from beyond the arc and connecting on 78.4 percent of his free throws.

Guard Ty Jerome

Another key part of Virginia's powerful backcourt, Jerome is one of the Cavaliers' top defensive players, averaging 1.6 steals per game. He can get into the passing lanes and also harass the dribbler into turnovers.

Jerome is averaging 13.5 points and handing out 5.4 assists per game. He is not always going to be on target with his shooting as he connects on 43.8 percent from the field. He may have to be better than that if the Cavaliers are going to get by Texas Tech.

Texas Tech's key players

Guard Jarrett Culver

Culver has raised his profile quite a bit during the postseason. Scouts realized how strong a player he has been all season for the Red Raiders, and now the public has had its opportunity to see how effective the 6'6", 195-pound sophomore has been in five NCAA tournament victories.

Culver is averaging 19.2 points per game in the tournament, and while he was held to 10 points in the win over the Spartans, his key basket with 2:29 left in the second half was vital. That jump shot came after Michigan State had cut Texas Tech's lead to one point and it helped get momentum back for the Red Raiders.

Culver is likely to be a lottery pick in this year's draft, and Tankathon projects that he could be selected with the No. 4 pick. Culver is averaging 18.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the season, and he can dominate a game with his scoring.

Additionally, he can also punish opponents on the defensive end. He is averaging 1.5 steals per game and 0.5 blocks, but his long reach also allows him to alter a number of shots and keep opponents off balance.

Guard Matt Mooney

Mooney is not a huge star, but he certainly played a starring role in the national semifinal victory over Michigan State as he scored 22 points. He hit three shots from beyond the arc in a short span during the second half that helped Texas Tech build a 13-point lead.

Mooney demonstrated that he is capable of coming through with his best game at the biggest moment, and head coach Butch Beard needs him to have a similar effort against the Cavaliers.

Mooney is averaging 11.3 points and connecting on 38.8 percent of his three-point attempts.

Forward Tariq Owens

Defense is the name of Texas Tech's game, and it's hard to find a more aggressive or impactful defender than Owens. He is a dominating shot blocker who has been able to knock away 2.5 shots per game throughout the season.

Owens blocked three Michigan State shots, and he also swatted three shots in the regional final against Gonzaga. He blocked five shots in the Red Raiders' opening tournament game against Northern Kentucky.

The 6'10, 205-pound senior is averaging 8.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while connecting on 61.5 percent of his shots from the field.

He will make a contribution on the offensive end, but he can intimidate and dominate on the defensive end.

All stats courtesy of ESPN.com, unless otherwise noted.