Expert Picks for the 2019 NCAA Men's College Basketball Championship Game

David Gardner

Virginia. My heart says Texas Tech, but my head says Virginia. It may have taken back-to-back miracles to get the Cavaliers into the title game, but they are the more talented team going into Monday night. That talent will carry them through to their first national championship.

David Kenyon

Virginia. I totally understand why people might not be excited about a defense-first matchup. I like points, too. Scoring is great! But I'm really looking forward to this game. As much as I'm impressed with Texas Tech's defense―the constantly active hands and seamless recoveries, mostly―I do think UVA has an edge on the perimeter, especially if De'Andre Hunter finally provides a long-range impact.

Kerry Miller

As terrifying as it is to pick against Texas Tech right now, I've got to stick with my pre-Final Four prediction of the Cavaliers squeaking out a win over the Red Raiders. Virginia has been either No. 1 or No. 2 in my power rankings since before the tournament even began, and there's a strong case to be made this was the best team in the country for the entire season. The Cavaliers did an excellent job avoiding turnovers in the win over Auburn, and that will be the key against this defense, as well.

Elliott Pohnl

Virginia and star Kyle Guy played tight for the first three rounds of the tournament. Then, all of a sudden, everything clicked in the second half and overtime against Purdue. Guy got going, and that confidence carried over to the controversial final seconds against Auburn. Teammate De'Andre Hunter—easily the most NBA-ready player in this game—also asserted himself in the second half against Purdue. With Guy and Hunter leading the way, Virginia has two big-time scorers to Texas Tech's one (Jarrett Culver). Points will be at an absolute premium, and I like Virginia in a close, choppy game.