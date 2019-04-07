March Madness 2019: Final Bracket, NCAA Title Game Odds and Predictions

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

When the 2019 NCAA men's tournament began, most fans and experts predicted Duke's star freshmen and a few other blue-blood programs to be in the national championship.

Instead, a first-time March Madness champion will be crowned Monday night in Minneapolis, when Virginia squares off against Texas Tech.

Tony Bennett's Cavaliers continued to be the most remarkable story of the competition by advancing to the final at U.S. Bank Stadium a year after becoming the first No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed.

Texas Tech's journey to the final is as intriguing since the Red Raiders had to rebuild the majority of their roster and head coach Chris Beard is in his third year as a power-conference head coach.

2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

National Championship Odds

Predictions

Virginia's Guards Set Offensive Tone With 3-Point Shooting

Virginia will rely on the experience of guards Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome to navigate through Texas Tech's defense and set the offensive tone in what many expect to be a game dominated by defense.

In the Final Four win over Auburn, Jerome and Guy combined for 36 points and six three-pointers, and by putting the Red Raiders under pressure in the backcourt, they will be able to create the early advantage.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Although Texas Tech has played strong defense throughout the NCAA tournament, it has allowed a pair of guards to reach double digits in points in its last two games.

Against Gonzaga, the Red Raiders gave up 26 points to Zach Norvell and Josh Perkins, while Michigan State's duo of Cassius Winston and Matt McQuaid totaled 28 points Saturday.

If Guy and Jerome start hot from the field by exploiting pockets in the Texas Tech defense, the Red Raiders will have to counter with an adjustment to shut down the Virginia backcourt.

By forcing Texas Tech to commit more attention to the backcourt, Virginia will find a way to get some easy baskets down low through Mamadi Diakite, as the guards give up tough looks to set up more high-percentage shots.

But if Texas Tech makes the necessary adjustments to Virginia's guards from the start, Virginia will be forced to grind out a victory by fighting for every basket.

Texas Tech's Big Men Continue To Struggle Offensively

Powering the ball down into the paint and bruising for baskets isn't Texas Tech's main offensive focus, but in order to beat Virginia, it has to improve on its frontcourt offense.

In the last three games, the Red Raiders have received 29 points from Tariq Owens and Norense Odiase, who combined for nine points against Michigan State.

Owens and Odiase aren't prolific scorers, but they have to show some type of statistical improvement to put Virginia's defense under pressure.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Unfortunately for the Red Raiders, we don't see that happening since Owens and Odiase have combined for five double-digit point performances since the start of March.

Owens closed Big 12 play in a nice run of scoring form, when he eclipsed 10 points in five straight games, but he's hit double digits three times in the last eight games.

Odiase starred with a double-double in the second-round win over Buffalo, but in the other four NCAA tournament contests, he's totaled 12 points.

If Virginia's defense shuts down the Texas Tech guards for stretches, the Red Raiders will have to rely on the big men to score a few buckets.

And based off how little Owens and Odiase have produced in the scoring department, Virginia would be more than happy to force the big men to beat it on the scoreboard.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.