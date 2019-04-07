Jamaal Charles Says He Hasn't Officially Retired, Has Hall of Fame Resume

Jim Cowsert/Associated Press

Veteran running back Jamaal Charles appeared in just two games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2018 season and ran the ball just six times, but he isn't conceding that his playing days are over just yet.

"It's in the air right now," Charles told TMZ Sports about his playing career. "I'm going to sit down with my family and still try to go through the process of what's the best thing for me, and us, and I'm going to move on from there."

However, Charles acknowledged it was a "possibility" he's played his last game and said he was "happy either way."

