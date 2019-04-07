Jamaal Charles Says He Hasn't Officially Retired, Has Hall of Fame Resume

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Jamaal Charles (31) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
Jim Cowsert/Associated Press

Veteran running back Jamaal Charles appeared in just two games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2018 season and ran the ball just six times, but he isn't conceding that his playing days are over just yet.

"It's in the air right now," Charles told TMZ Sports about his playing career. "I'm going to sit down with my family and still try to go through the process of what's the best thing for me, and us, and I'm going to move on from there."

However, Charles acknowledged it was a "possibility" he's played his last game and said he was "happy either way."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    T.O. Loses Memorabilia After Not Paying Storage Company

    The items, including old playbooks and helmets, were auctioned off

    NFL logo
    NFL

    T.O. Loses Memorabilia After Not Paying Storage Company

    The items, including old playbooks and helmets, were auctioned off

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Gruden: Redskins Must 'Win Now' - and Top Pick Has to Make Impact

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gruden: Redskins Must 'Win Now' - and Top Pick Has to Make Impact

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Should the Seahawks Pay Russ $134M?

    It would make him the highest-paid player in NFL history

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Should the Seahawks Pay Russ $134M?

    It would make him the highest-paid player in NFL history

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    AAF Apologizes to Players

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AAF Apologizes to Players

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report