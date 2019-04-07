Report: AC Milan Want Mauricio Pochettino; Will Offer £300M in Transfer Funds

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

AC Milan are reportedly eyeing a shock move for Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino this summer.

According to John Richardson of the Sunday Mirror, the Serie A giants are considering a move to tempt the coach away from Spurs as they seek to push themselves back among Italian football's elite sides.

Spurs will reportedly look to tempt Pochettino away from Tottenham with the promise of £300 million to spend on new players this summer.

"Former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis won't go quietly after being lured to Milan with the mandate of bringing trophies back to the famous old club," it's noted. "Current boss Gennaro Gattuso's reign is coming to an end after an uninspiring season in which they are scrambling to qualify for next season's Champions League."

Pochettino has reportedly been linked with both Manchester United and Real Madrid this season. However, both clubs decided to go in different directions, appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Zinedine Zidane, respectively.

As Sport Witness relayed, Corriere dello Sport also reported earlier this week that Milan wanted to land the Tottenham boss:

It would be a surprise if Pochettino did pick this summer to move away from north London, especially given Spurs have just moved into their new stadium. The club got off to a winning start at their new venue on Wednesday against Crystal Palace:

With the new stadium, a top-four battle in the Premier League and a UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City still to come, the end of this campaign has the potential to still be exciting for Spurs.

Pochettino will be disappointed in the way Tottenham have faltered in the Premier League, but it's a testament to his managerial skill they remain in the hunt for major honours.

Per Agence France-Presse's Kieran Canning and Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, the money spent at Spurs doesn't compare with the sums other Premier League juggernauts splash out:

Although AC Milan are one of the most historic clubs in the game, they are currently a long way short of challenging Juventus at the summit of the Italian top flight. Following Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Bianconeri they are in fourth, a point ahead of Atalanta, who have a game in hand.

The financial incentives would have to be enormous to convince Pochettino to make the move, especially given he's worked meticulously to build the side he currently has at Spurs. With the new stadium sorted, surely the manager will be promised some overdue investment in his squad this summer.