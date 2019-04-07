Video: Fan Pours Beer on Himself Thinking Auburn Won, Gets Arrested After Loss

Video: Fan Pours Beer on Himself Thinking Auburn Won, Gets Arrested After LossApril 7, 2019
One Auburn fan experienced the thrill of victory, the agony of defeat and the wrath of security in one beer-soaked moment Saturday night.
The Auburn fan below dumped a beer on his head in celebration, believing Auburn had beaten Virginia after Kyle Guy's three-pointer didn't fall at the buzzer.
But referees called a foul on Samir Doughty after reviewing the play, Guy hit all three of his foul shots, Virginia came away with the 63-62 win, and the drenched fan was arrested, per B/R's Master Tesfatsion (warning: NSFW):
Master @MasterTes
An Auburn fan next to me poured beer on his head thinking they won. When they eventually lost, he was arrested. https://t.co/ZgbTg63bGX
Tesfatsion clarified that the man had been "belligerent and kicking chairs over after Auburn lost."
Talk about experiencing every possible emotion. To quote Homer Simpson: "To alcohol! The cause of, and solution to, all of life's problems." In this case, mostly the cause.
