Purdue's Carsen Edwards Declares for 2019 NBA Draft, Will Hire Agent

Purdue's Carsen Edwards Declares for 2019 NBA Draft, Will Hire AgentApril 7, 2019
Purdue Boilermakers guard Carsen Edwards declared for the NBA draft Sunday with an announcement on his personal Twitter account:
According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, he will sign an agent as well.
Edwards is a fascinating prospect. The 21-year-old junior averaged an impressive 24.3 points, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in the 2018-19 season, shooting just 39.3 percent from the field but 35.5 percent from three. And he saved his best for last, averaging an absurd 34.8 points in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, which included two 42-point games.
One of those came in the Elite Eight against Virginia, though the Boilermakers fell just short to the Cavaliers in overtime, in part because of an errant pass late in the game from Edwards. But the loss didn't diminish his sheer brilliance in that showdown.
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
Carsen Edwards' #Elite8 highlight tape is one for the ages. 👏 #MarchMadness | @BoilerBall https://t.co/Vz3v41c0PA
College GameDay @CollegeGameDay
✔️ Single tournament 3-pt FG record ✔️ 1st player with multiple 40-point games in a single tournament since 1990 ✔️ 4th player ever with 10 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament game Carsen Edwards left it all on the floor 🔥 https://t.co/TDILVvRGPo
Andy Staples @Andy_Staples
Ty Jerome on Carsen Edwards: “That was the best performance I’ve ever seen.” Kyle Guy: “I’ve never witnessed anything like that.” Tony Bennett: “He made me rip my play card in half.”
That was college. The question NBA scouts and front offices will be asking is whether the 6'1" Edwards translates to the NBA.
His size will be a concern, as will a lack of playmaking and turnover issues (3.1 per game this year). At his size, Edwards' ideal position would be at point guard, but his skill set translates to playing off the ball. His upside may be as instant points off the bench, a la Lou Williams.
Sam Vecenie of the The Athletic believes Edwards will carve a role for himself in the NBA, in large part because of his ability to create shot opportunities both on-ball and off:
"The way that he sprints off of pin-downs and baseline screens is special, and allows him to create more separation from his defender than most. Combine that with his ability to stop on a dime, lift with perfect balance, and fire with ease, and you're talking about a player who should be a weapon as a shot-maker away from the ball. Then, throw in that he has a bevy of counter-moves when he's on the ball to create separation going backward, from behind-the-back crossovers to hesitation pull-ups, and throw in his range out to 30-feet, and you're talking about a genuine off-the-bench scoring guard who should be lethal to opposing defenses."
Vecenie isn't alone in believing Edwards' skill set translates to the next level:
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Carsen Edwards (@Cboogie_3) has a lot of fans in NBA front offices: https://t.co/7Hn99v4Jsu
Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz
Incredible display of shotmaking from Carsen Edwards tonight. He does a tremendous job of staying on balance and keeping a strong base before rising into his 3-ball. He can play off hang dribbles, hop into 3s off screens, create space with step backs. Great out of quick actions. https://t.co/3oZVkKV0bN
Fran Fraschilla @franfraschilla
Had people ask if @BoilerBall’s @Cboogie_3 rise in mock drafts is “recency bias” based on NCAA Tourney. Nope. Saw him get 43 at Texas in December. He’s an acquired taste due to size but perfect 2nd unit scorer in league eventually.
Given Edwards' ability, it seems likely he'll slide into the back of the first round of this June's NBA draft. At the very least, a team will take a chance on him.
Paul Pierce Says He Was Better Than D Wade: 'That's Easy'