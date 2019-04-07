Report: Real Madrid to Step Up 'Operation Paul Pogba' After Securing Eden Hazard

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly set to step up their interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, as they close in on a deal for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard.

According to Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa of Marca, the La Liga side are now "on the cusp" of securing the signing of Hazard from the Blues. Once that transfer is over the line, it's said Los Blancos will begin "Operation Pogba."

In the report, it's noted the France international has had a new contract offer from the Red Devils presented to his agent Mino Raiola, but has made it clear he would like to move to the Spanish capital.

"At Madrid, they are remaining calm and hope that Raiola and Pogba can apply pressure on United, though they are aware that he would cost at least €120 million," it's noted. "Los Blancos, at the request of Zinedine Zidane, will do everything possible to sign the Frenchman, but not at any price."

As noted by Garcia-Ochoa, Zidane has spoken openly about his admiration for his compatriot. "I really like Pogba, I know him personally," Zidane said last week. "He's a different player, he brings a lot [to his team]."

Per Kris Voakes of Goal, when United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about the rumours recently, he made it clear he wants to keep the 26-year-old at Old Trafford:

Even so, the speculation continues to swirl and with a big summer to come for Real Madrid, you sense it won't cease any time soon.

Pogba has had an intriguing season at United. Having shone for France at the FIFA World Cup, he struggled to get up to speed initially, although his campaign was ignited when Solskjaer came in to replace Jose Mourinho.

After a tremendous purple patch, his form has tailed off again in recent games. Bleacher Report's Dean Jones doesn't think it's worth United trying to get Pogba tied down to a new long-term deal due to his fluctuations in form:

Given United paid a club-record £89 million to sign Pogba in 2016 and the manner in which transfer fees have inflated in recent years, it would be a shock if the Red Devils did decide to sell for the sum mentioned.

Kieran Canning of Agence France-Presse thinks that may be an issue for Los Blancos:

With Ander Herrera's contract up at the end of the campaign, the Red Devils would surely resist any offer that comes in for Pogba, as they'd be left light in midfield. After all, when he's at his best he can be one of the most effective players in English football.

Madrid will surely push hard for the player if their interest is genuine, especially if Pogba wants the transfer himself. Plus, given the fact Zidane did agree to come back to the club for a second stint as boss, you sense big promises have been made to him with regards to incoming stars this summer.