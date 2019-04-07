Ex-WWE Stars Enzo, Big Cass Invade ROH, NJPW G1 Supercard Ahead of WrestleMania

WWE.com

Enzo and Big Cass, who formed a WWE tag team from 2013 to 2017, jumped the barricade of the Ring of Honor/New Japan Pro-Wrestling G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday.

Wrestling Inc provided the footage:

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful provided another vantage point:

If there were any doubt about this incident being a work, then Sapp's video here should wash away those feelings:

Joshua Gagnon of Wrestling Inc provided more context to the moment:

"Enzo and Cass jumped the railing, taunted the crowd a bit, and began brawling with The Briscoes. Bully Ray came out and brawled with Enzo until Big Cass also jumped in and fought with them. This is likely a storyline as the two were given a lot of time by security after jumping the rail. However, the screens were blacked out during the incident and it did not air on television."

Enzo Amore, a two-time WWE cruiserweight champion, was released from the company in January 2018. That followed a suspension, which happened after a woman said Amore raped her in October 2017. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet posted her comments, which she released on Twitter.

Through his counsel, Amore said the woman's account was false. The Phoenix Police Department closed the investigation in May 2018 because of "insufficient evidence," according to his lawyer, Tom Cargill.

Big Cass was released from WWE in 2018. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported the following:

"Big Cass's unexpected release from WWE was due, in large part, to personal conduct issues. Multiple sources told Sports Illustrated that Cass was drinking the majority of the European tour and had attitude issues when drunk. Being intoxicated in public is one of the underlying reasons the WWE office was down on Cass."

Big Cass has made appearances on the independent circuit since his release. Amore has not wrestled, but it looks like that could be changing if their recent appearances are any indication.