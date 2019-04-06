Highlights: Matt Mooney Drops 22 Points, 4 3s in Texas Tech's Final Four Win

Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar? Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka Right Arrow Icon

The No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders upset No. 2 Michigan State 61-51 in the Final Four on Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis behind a team-high 22 points from Matt Mooney.

The senior guard also led Texas Tech with four makes from three-point land.

Sophomore guard Jarrett Culver has been the main scorer, but it was all about Money Mooney in this one.

His 22 points matches the most he has scored this season.

The Red Raiders will now face No. 1 Virginia on Monday night in the NCAA national championship. Neither team has won an NCAA title in men's program history.