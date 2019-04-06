Highlights: Matt Mooney Drops 22 Points, 4 3s in Texas Tech's Final Four Win

The No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders upset No. 2 Michigan State 61-51 in the Final Four on Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis behind a team-high 22 points from Matt Mooney.

The senior guard also led Texas Tech with four makes from three-point land.

Sophomore guard Jarrett Culver has been the main scorer, but it was all about Money Mooney in this one.

His 22 points matches the most he has scored this season.

The Red Raiders will now face No. 1 Virginia on Monday night in the NCAA national championship. Neither team has won an NCAA title in men's program history.

