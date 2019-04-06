Video: Watch Jarrett Culver Bury 3 to Seal Texas Tech's Win over Michigan State

Video: Watch Jarrett Culver Bury 3 to Seal Texas Tech's Win over Michigan StateApril 7, 2019
Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver iced his team's 61-51 Final Four win over Michigan State in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament thanks to a back-breaking three-pointer with 1:01 remaining.
The Red Raiders led by 13 in the second half, but the Spartans cut the deficit to 52-51 with 2:55 left.
However, Culver hit a jumper to put Texas Tech up three. He later hit a free throw before his game-icing three to give the Red Raiders a 58-51 lead.
Texas Tech will meet Virginia in the national championship on Monday at 9 p.m. ET. Neither team has won a men's basketball title.
