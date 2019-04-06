NCAA Championship Game 2019: Complete Schedule for Virginia vs. Texas Tech

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

NCAA Division I men's basketball will have a first-time national champion this year.

No. 1 seed Virginia and No. 3 Texas Tech won on Saturday to advance to the national title game on Monday.

The Cavaliers and Red Raiders won in far different manners.

Virginia blew a late 10-point lead versus Auburn but ended up winning 63-62 thanks to three Kyle Guy free throws with six-tenths of a second remaining.

Texas Tech largely controlled the second half versus Michigan State but saw its 13-point lead evaporate to one. However, the Red Raiders closed the game on a 9-0 run thanks in part to seven points from Jarrett Culver.

The Cavaliers and Red Raiders will face off on Monday. Here's a look at the schedule as well as what to watch when these two teams meet.

Schedule

When: 9 p.m. ET (pregame show: 8:30 p.m. ET)

TV: CBS

Live Stream: March Madness Live

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

What To Watch

If you're a fan of slow-paced, defense-oriented basketball, you can't find a better matchup than UVA vs. Texas Tech.

Per KenPom.com, Texas Tech is No. 1 in the country in defensive efficiency, and UVA is No. 5. The Red Raiders are No. 229 in pace, and the Cavaliers are last out of 353 Division I teams.

That may not make for the most exciting game, but these teams both feature tremendous defensive talent. Texas Tech big man Tariq Owens has been a blocking machine all tournament, swatting away 13 shots. For UVA, Mamadi Diakite has been causing havoc down low, turning away 14 opponent field-goal attempts of his own.

However, the two sides also feature players who are likely first-round NBA draft picks. For Texas Tech, that's Jarrett Culver, who has averaged 19.2 points per game in the tournament. Culver dominated down the stretch of the national semifinal to lead his team to victory, and if he takes over the game once again on Monday, then the Red Raiders have a strong edge.

On the flip side, Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter isn't so bad himself. He's been hot and cold in this tournament, but UVA isn't advancing to the national title without his second-half performance versus Auburn. Hunter scored 10 of his 14 points during the final 20 minutes, and he also had five boards and two blocks.

The key is consistency, though, and neither team has found that much on offense during this tournament. Texas Tech went nearly five minutes without scoring late in the second half versus Michigan State and struggled mightily versus Michigan in the Sweet 16, scoring just 24 in the first half before heating up after halftime.

Likewise, UVA has seen its share of successes and slumps.

Of note, Kyle Guy went 3-for-26 from three-point range in his first three games, but he's done better (7-of-18) since and dropped 25 points versus Purdue. Furthermore, he showed ice in his veins when he nailed those aforementioned free throws, which has to be a massive confidence boost as he enters the national title.

As a team, the Cavaliers were down at halftime to No. 16 Gardner-Webb and needed miraculous last-second plays to help defeat Purdue in the Elite Eight and Auburn. Still, UVA has enjoyed an excellent season, with just three losses.

Jeff Sherman of the Westgate Superbook noted that UVA is a 1.5-point favorite, with the game's over/under total listed at 119 points.

That sounds about right. Barring one team slumping offensively all game, expect a close, low-scoring championship contest.