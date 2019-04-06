Video: Watch Patrick Mahomes Take in Texas Tech vs. Michigan State in Final Four

Video: Watch Patrick Mahomes Take in Texas Tech vs. Michigan State in Final FourApril 7, 2019
Texas Tech's first trip to the men's Final Four brought out some of the school's most famous alumni, including reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
The Kansas City Chiefs star was shown on camera taking in the Red Raiders' showdown with Michigan State on Saturday in Minneapolis. The winner will get a spot in Monday's national title game against Virginia.
Mahomes spent three years at Texas Tech, throwing for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns in just 32 games.
