Video: Texas Tech's Tariq Owens Finishes Monster 1-Handed Jam vs. Michigan State

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIApril 7, 2019

  1. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  2. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

  3. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

  4. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  5. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  6. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  7. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  8. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  9. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  10. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  11. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  12. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  13. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  14. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  15. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  16. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  17. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  18. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  19. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  20. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

Right Arrow Icon

The No. 2 Michigan State Spartans are in battle with the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday night. 

The Final Four matchup was in the early going when Texas Tech senior forward Tariq Owens introduced himself with a powerful one-handed dunk over Spartans junior forward Nick Ward. 

Red Raiders sophomore guard Jarrett Culver drew Ward from Owens and then passed it to his teammate. Ward tried to recover, but Owens was simply too long and athletic. 

There's still plenty of time left in this one, and the winner will go on to face No. 1 Virginia in the NCAA national championship. 

Related

    Watch Live: No. 3 TTU on Fire Against No. 2 MSU

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 3 TTU on Fire Against No. 2 MSU

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    No. 1 UVA Survives No. 5 Auburn in Wild Finish 🚨

    Kyle Guy makes 3 free throws with 0.6 sec left to beat Auburn 63-62 and advance to title game

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 1 UVA Survives No. 5 Auburn in Wild Finish 🚨

    Kyle Guy makes 3 free throws with 0.6 sec left to beat Auburn 63-62 and advance to title game

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Duke 'Looking Into' Claims Nike Paid Zion's Mother

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Duke 'Looking Into' Claims Nike Paid Zion's Mother

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Production vs Upside: Cam Reddish vs Jarrett Culver Debate

    Texas Tech Basketball logo
    Texas Tech Basketball

    Production vs Upside: Cam Reddish vs Jarrett Culver Debate

    Michael Walton II
    via Chicago Bulls Confidential