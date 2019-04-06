Video: Texas Tech's Tariq Owens Finishes Monster 1-Handed Jam vs. Michigan State

Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar? Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka Right Arrow Icon

The No. 2 Michigan State Spartans are in battle with the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday night.

The Final Four matchup was in the early going when Texas Tech senior forward Tariq Owens introduced himself with a powerful one-handed dunk over Spartans junior forward Nick Ward.

Red Raiders sophomore guard Jarrett Culver drew Ward from Owens and then passed it to his teammate. Ward tried to recover, but Owens was simply too long and athletic.

There's still plenty of time left in this one, and the winner will go on to face No. 1 Virginia in the NCAA national championship.