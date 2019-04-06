Watch Ty Jerome's Controversial Double Dribble Go Uncalled Late vs. Auburn

Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar? Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka Right Arrow Icon

Virginia junior guard Kyle Guy was fouled in three-point land by Auburn junior guard Samir Doughty with 0.6 seconds left, down 62-60 in their Final Four matchup on Saturday.

Guy nailed all three of his free throws to lift No. 1 Virginia into Monday's NCAA national championship game.

That much is etched in stone.

However, there was an uncalled violation seconds earlier that would have in all likelihood sent No. 5 Auburn to the title game.

Junior guard Ty Jerome tried a behind-the-back dribble to lose Auburn senior guard Bryce Brown but bounced the ball off his own heel. Jerome then picked up the ball, untouched by anybody else, and restarted his dribble.

That, according to CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, should have been whistled as a double dribble. If referees would have ruled it a double dribble, Auburn would have gained possession.

It was not.

Now, Virginia has a shot at winning the men's program's first NCAA championship against either No. 2 Michigan State or No. 3 Texas Tech.