Watch Ty Jerome's Controversial Double Dribble Go Uncalled Late vs. Auburn

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIApril 7, 2019

  1. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  2. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

  3. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

  4. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  5. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  6. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  7. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  8. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  9. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  10. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  11. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  12. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  13. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  14. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  15. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  16. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  17. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  18. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  19. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  20. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

Right Arrow Icon

Virginia junior guard Kyle Guy was fouled in three-point land by Auburn junior guard Samir Doughty with 0.6 seconds left, down 62-60 in their Final Four matchup on Saturday.

Guy nailed all three of his free throws to lift No. 1 Virginia into Monday's NCAA national championship game.

That much is etched in stone.

However, there was an uncalled violation seconds earlier that would have in all likelihood sent No. 5 Auburn to the title game.

Junior guard Ty Jerome tried a behind-the-back dribble to lose Auburn senior guard Bryce Brown but bounced the ball off his own heel. Jerome then picked up the ball, untouched by anybody else, and restarted his dribble.

That, according to CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, should have been whistled as a double dribble. If referees would have ruled it a double dribble, Auburn would have gained possession.

It was not.

Now, Virginia has a shot at winning the men's program's first NCAA championship against either No. 2 Michigan State or No. 3 Texas Tech.

Related

    Watch Live: No. 3 TTU on Fire Against No. 2 MSU

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 3 TTU on Fire Against No. 2 MSU

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    No. 1 UVA Survives No. 5 Auburn in Wild Finish 🚨

    Kyle Guy makes 3 free throws with 0.6 sec left to beat Auburn 63-62 and advance to title game

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    No. 1 UVA Survives No. 5 Auburn in Wild Finish 🚨

    Kyle Guy makes 3 free throws with 0.6 sec left to beat Auburn 63-62 and advance to title game

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Ultimate Guide to the Final Four 🍿

    🙌 Auburn's new winning formula 💪 Izzo finally sealing the deal 💦 Cooking behind the arc 🤔 Absence of the 1- and-Dones

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Ultimate Guide to the Final Four 🍿

    🙌 Auburn's new winning formula 💪 Izzo finally sealing the deal 💦 Cooking behind the arc 🤔 Absence of the 1- and-Dones

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Duke 'Looking Into' Claims Nike Paid Zion's Mother

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Duke 'Looking Into' Claims Nike Paid Zion's Mother

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report