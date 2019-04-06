Bobby Knight Returns to Indiana University Campus for 1st Time Since Firing

Bobby Knight Returns to Indiana University Campus for 1st Time Since FiringApril 6, 2019
In a sign he may have buried the 19-year grudge against Indiana University, Bob Knight was on the campus Saturday to take in the Hoosiers' baseball doubleheader versus Penn State.
The Big Ten Network tweeted video of Knight riding around the campus in a golf cart:
Indiana On BTN @IndianaOnBTN
Great to see the 🐐 back on campus! Coach Bobby Knight takes in @IndianaBASE's game today vs. Penn State! #GoIU https://t.co/OS1XRSkBq6
Knight even talked to Jim Coyle of ESPN 97.7 in Evansville about his return to Bloomington for the first time since 2000:
Andy Graham @agrahamIU
Asked how it was to be back on campus, attending an IU sporting event, Coach Knight told Jim Coyle: "Going to be a lovely afternoon. It's nice to be here."
In a 2017 interview on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t CBS Sports' Kyle Boone), Knight said he had "no interest in ever going back to" Indiana because of the university's hierarchy at the time of his firing. The legendary coach added "I hope they’re all dead" in reference to the administrators who dismissed him.
Time, it seems, heals some of those wounds. Knight went 659-242 and won three national titles in 29 seasons with the Hoosiers from 1971-2000.
