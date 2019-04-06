Bobby Knight Returns to Indiana University Campus for 1st Time Since Firing

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 6, 2019

FILE - In this April 27, 2016, file photo, former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight speaks during campaign stop for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Indianapolis. The Washington Post reports that the FBI and the U.S. Army investigated complaints from four women that Knight groped them or touched them inappropriately during a visit to a U.S. spy agency in 2015. The investigation concluded a year later without charges being filed.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

In a sign he may have buried the 19-year grudge against Indiana University, Bob Knight was on the campus Saturday to take in the Hoosiers' baseball doubleheader versus Penn State. 

The Big Ten Network tweeted video of Knight riding around the campus in a golf cart:

Knight even talked to Jim Coyle of ESPN 97.7 in Evansville about his return to Bloomington for the first time since 2000:

In a 2017 interview on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t CBS Sports' Kyle Boone), Knight said he had "no interest in ever going back to" Indiana because of the university's hierarchy at the time of his firing. The legendary coach added "I hope they’re all dead" in reference to the administrators who dismissed him. 

Time, it seems, heals some of those wounds. Knight went 659-242 and won three national titles in 29 seasons with the Hoosiers from 1971-2000. 

