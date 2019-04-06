Watch Anfernee McLemore Throw Down Alley-Oop off Bryce Brown Lob vs. Virginia

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 6, 2019

Right Arrow Icon

Auburn is making its first appearance in the men's Final Four memorable, thanks in no small part to Bryce Brown and Anfernee McLemore. 

Brown found McLemore on an alley-oop midway through the first half Saturday in Minneapolis to help the Tigers keep pace with Virginia's early onslaught. 

For McLemore, there's nothing like the biggest stage in college basketball to make a name for himself. 

