Seth Rollins Slams Brock Lesnar, Says He's Not in WWE 'For Anybody but Himself'

Brock Lesnar has made a lucrative career out of leveraging his superstar persona between WWE and UFC, but his WrestleMania 35 opponent doesn't like that he shows no love to the business that helped make him.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Seth Rollins explained why he doesn't like the WWE universal champion.

"He's not in it for anybody but himself," Rollins said. "So, Brock Lesnar, he will tell you to your face that he is in this industry, he's in any industry, for himself to make his own money. That's not what I'm about. I'm about giving back to a business I love, that has given me so much."

WWE has been using the storyline that Lesnar doesn't care about the fans or wrestling dating back to last year's WrestleMania when he was defending the title against Roman Reigns.

It's worked to get Lesnar booed by the crowd, though it seems strange from a logic standpoint since he keeps re-signing with the company every time his deal comes up.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) reported in January that Paul Heyman will negotiate on Lesnar's behalf with WWE, UFC and All Elite Wrestling when his current deal expires.

If Rollins is able to leave WrestleMania with the title and get a massive pop from the crowd at MetLife Stadium by pinning Lesnar, WWE's storyline will prove to have been effective.