Zinedine Zidane: 'It's Not the Time' to Discuss Gareth Bale's Real Madrid Future

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane says "it's not the time" to discuss Gareth Bale's Real Madrid future amid speculation the Wales international could leave the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

The Real Madrid boss was asked if the 29-year-old will be at the club next season after his side's 2-1 La Liga win over Eibar on Saturday.

"We'll see, I'm not going to tell you what's going to happen," he said, according to Agence France-Presse. Gareth is a Real Madrid player, he has two years left on his contract. We will see. It is not the time to talk about this."

Bale played 77 minutes but had a tough afternoon and was jeered by supporters, according to sports writer Felix Keith:

There were more whistles when he was replaced by Toni Kroos:

The Germany international went on to set up the winner for Karim Benzema as Real Madrid came from a goal down to win 2-1.

Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, criticised Real Madrid's fans earlier this season for booing the Welshman:

Barnett has also said Bale will "wait and see" what Zidane's plans are at Real Madrid before deciding his future, according to Dermot Corrigan at ESPN FC.

Bale is one of several players Real could look to sell in the summer. Kroos and Isco are also likely to be part of a summer overhaul of the squad, per Pete Jenson for MailOnline on Friday.

Yet it remains to be seen where Bale could end up next. Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star reported on Saturday that Manchester United have opted against a move due to his wage demands of £450,000 per week.

Bale has won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and four UEFA Champions League titles at Real Madrid, and there's no doubting that he's one of Europe's finest players when at his best.

It's difficult to see a future for him at Real Madrid beyond this season, but his wage demands, age and injury record are likely to concern potential suitors if he is deemed surplus to requirements.