Charlotte Flair: Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch Will 'Bow Down to the Queen'

WWE SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair said Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will "bow down to the queen" at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday in the first all-women's main event in the show's history.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports provided comments from Flair, who's already built an incredible resume with seven championship reigns between her time on Raw and SmackDown.

"I think both of them are gonna bow down to the Queen, and I've done more in the last seven years than they've done combined," she said.

Flair, the daughter of legendary WWE Superstar Ric Flair, also discussed the historic nature of Sunday's Triple Threat match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

"Obviously wanting to let all the girls know this wouldn't happen without them. There's so much depth in our division. And, then obviously the women of the past," she told TMZ. "Yes, the three of us get to main-event 'Mania. But the message on Sunday is so much bigger than what's happening."

The match will mark the pinnacle of the women's revolution in recent years, which was previously highlighted by WWE Evolution, the company's first all-female pay-per-view show in October.

Despite being the only competitor not holding a title—Rousey is the Raw champion—there's no doubt Lynch is a massive favorite in Sunday's main event.

The Ireland native has caught fire over the past year to garner an enormous amount of fan support and is arguably the biggest star in wrestling heading into this year's WrestleMania. That's expected to culminate with her winning the clash with Flair and Rousey, a former UFC champion and Olympic medalist.

Lynch is listed as a 1-3 favorite in the match followed by Rousey (7-2) and Flair (11-2), per Oddschecker.

The WWE will likely unify the women's titles following the match to allow Lynch to appear regularly on both weekly shows and capitalize on her popularity.