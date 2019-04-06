Grand National 2019: Tiger Roll Wins Back-to-Back Titles over Magic of Light

Grand National 2019: Tiger Roll Wins Back-to-Back Titles over Magic of LightApril 6, 2019
Tiger Roll became the first horse to win back-to-back Grand Nationals since Red Rum after claiming victory by three lengths on Saturday at Aintree Racecourse.
The defending champion wrote his name into the history books by topping the 40-horse field ahead of Magic of Light and Rathvinden in second and third place, respectively:
Aintree Racecourse @AintreeRaces
Back-to-back wins for Tiger Roll in the @RandoxHealth Grand National. He makes history! #RandoxHealth #GrandNational #Aintree #TheWorldIsWatching https://t.co/Ay3Hx7TlLA
2019 Grand National Results
First: Tiger Roll (£561,000)
Second: Magic of Light (£211,100)
Third: Rathvinden (£105,500)
Fourth: Walk In The Mill (£52,700)
Payouts via the Telegraph.
Tiger Roll came into the race as the favourite and eased to victory after outjumping Magic of Light at the last and then cruising to victory:
ITV Racing @itvracing
Tiger Roll wins the Randox Health Grand National! Back-to-back Grand Nationals and a place in history https://t.co/vcF6v9JEOL
Jockey Davy Russell paid tribute to the winner after riding Tiger Roll to victory for a second successive year:
ITV Racing @itvracing
"He's one hell of a horse!" Winning jockey Davy Russell on his stunning second Grand National win https://t.co/PM00QSr0z1
Owner Michael O'Leary told ITV Racing (h/t Mike Henson of BBC Sport) he was not expecting the champion to successfully defend his title on Saturday: "It's incredible. I thought he had no chance. What a horse," he said. "He keeps improving I just don't understand him. I''m so thrilled."
Journalist Francis Keogh highlighted Tiger Roll's impressive record:
Francis Keogh @HonestFrank
TIGER ROLL * Triumph Hurdle winner * 4x Cheltenham Festival victories * 2x Grand National triumphs Extraordinary
There were plenty of plaudits for the history-maker after his superb triumph:
Eleanor Oldroyd @EllyOldroyd
Actually tearful watching Tiger Roll make history. Davy Russell described him to us on Thursday night @5liveSport as “shocking brave”. What a little hero. #GrandNational
Clare Balding @clarebalding
What a brilliant little horse with the heart of a lion. All hail TIGER ROLL. Lovely patient, ground saving ride from Davy Russell. #GrandNational #history
Racing TV @RacingTV
Four Cheltenham Festival victories, two Grand Nationals. "Tiger Roll, as remarkable a CV as any horse that's lived" - @nickluck https://t.co/cBDUibGmxh
Magic of Light ran a great race to finish second. He led for most of the contest, but an error at the final fence saw him passed by Tiger Roll, although he did manage to hold off the challenge of Rathvinden.
However, neither could deny the defending champion and smallest horse in the field, with a perfectly-timed charge to victory earning him a place in the record books.
