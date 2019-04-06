Grand National 2019: Tiger Roll Wins Back-to-Back Titles over Magic of Light

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Tiger Roll became the first horse to win back-to-back Grand Nationals since Red Rum after claiming victory by three lengths on Saturday at Aintree Racecourse.

The defending champion wrote his name into the history books by topping the 40-horse field ahead of Magic of Light and Rathvinden in second and third place, respectively:

2019 Grand National Results



First: Tiger Roll (£561,000)

Second: Magic of Light (£211,100)

Third: Rathvinden (£105,500)

Fourth: Walk In The Mill (£52,700)

Payouts via the Telegraph.

Tiger Roll came into the race as the favourite and eased to victory after outjumping Magic of Light at the last and then cruising to victory:

Jockey Davy Russell paid tribute to the winner after riding Tiger Roll to victory for a second successive year:

Owner Michael O'Leary told ITV Racing (h/t Mike Henson of BBC Sport) he was not expecting the champion to successfully defend his title on Saturday: "It's incredible. I thought he had no chance. What a horse," he said. "He keeps improving I just don't understand him. I''m so thrilled."

Journalist Francis Keogh highlighted Tiger Roll's impressive record:

There were plenty of plaudits for the history-maker after his superb triumph:

Magic of Light ran a great race to finish second. He led for most of the contest, but an error at the final fence saw him passed by Tiger Roll, although he did manage to hold off the challenge of Rathvinden.

However, neither could deny the defending champion and smallest horse in the field, with a perfectly-timed charge to victory earning him a place in the record books.