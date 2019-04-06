Premier League Results Week 33: EPL Scores, Updated Table After Saturday

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Burnley gave their hopes of staying in the Premier League a big boost on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Sean Dyche's side recovered from going 1-0 down after just four minutes to ease to a comfortable victory that moves them eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Leicester City handed relegated Huddersfield Town yet another defeat. Jamie Vardy scored twice as the Foxes won 4-1 at the John Smith's Stadium.

Saturday's only other Premier League match saw Crystal Palace beat Newcastle United 1-0 at St James' Park.

Saturday's Results

Bournemouth 1-3 Burnley

Huddersfield 1-4 Leicester

Newcastle 0-1 Crystal Palace

Premier League Table

(Games played, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool 33, +55, 82

2. Manchester City 32, +62, 80

3. Tottenham Hotspur 32, +26, 64

4. Arsenal 31, +26, 63

5. Chelsea 32, +21, 63

6. Manchester United 31, +19, 61

7. Leicester 33, +2, 47

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 32, +1, 47

9. Watford 32, 0, 46

10. Everton 32, +3, 43

11. West Ham United 32, -7, 42

12. Crystal Palace 33, -4, 39

13. Bournemouth 33, -17, 38

14. Burnley 33, -20, 36

15. Newcastle United 33, -12, 35

16. Brighton 31, -14, 33

17. Southampton 32, -17, 33

18. Cardiff City 32, -33, 28

19. Fulham 32, -43, 17

20. Huddersfield Town 33, -44, 14

Saturday Recap

Burnley suffered a poor start against Bournemouth, as Ashley Barnes headed past his own goalkeeper Tom Heaton to hand the hosts the opener.

However, the Clarets were not behind for long, as they scored twice in two minutes to take the lead.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic helped gift them an equaliser, making a mess of a corner and allowing Chris Wood to head home on 18 minutes.

Ashley Westwood then curled a fine effort into the top corner from the edge of the box to make it 2-1:

Bournemouth made a change at half-time and sent on Diego Rico in place of Nathaniel Clyne. However, Burnley continued to attack and moved further ahead 10 minutes into the second half.

Barnes made up for his earlier own goal after another mistake from Begovic. The Bournemouth goalkeeper fumbled the ball into Wood's path, and he laid it off to Barnes to stroke into an empty net:

The victory moves Burnley to within two points of Bournemouth and will leave them confident they will be playing Premier League football next season.

Leicester secured a fourth straight victory with their win over Huddersfield that moves them into seventh and level on points with eighth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Terriers went behind after only managing to clear a corner to the edge of the penalty area. Tielemans took full advantage with a deflected strike that beat Ben Hamer:

Vardy maintained his fine goalscoring form by doubling Leicester's lead early in the second half. The striker slotted home at the far post after great work from Ricardo Pereira.

Yet Huddersfield refused to buckle, and they pulled one back from the penalty spot after Caglar Soyuncu was adjudged to have fouled Karlan Grant.

Aaron Mooy coolly converted Huddersfield's first spot-kick of the season to give the hosts hope:

Kasper Schmeichel then denied Huddersfield an equaliser with a fine save from Steve Mounie, before James Maddison restored Leicester's two-goal lead with a superb curling free-kick.

Vardy then completed the victory from the penalty spot after Terrence Kongolo had brought him down:

Newcastle suffered a tough afternoon at St James's Park, as they were beaten at home by Crystal Palace and saw defender Florian Lejeune stretchered off with injury.

The centre-back suffered the problem while trying to tackle Andros Townsend and appeared to be in some distress:

Crystal Palace scored the only goal of the game on 81 minutes. Luka Milivojevic bagged the winner from the penalty spot after DeAndre Yedlin had caught Wilfried Zaha.

The victory moves the Eagles into 12th place in the table, while Newcastle remain seven points above the drop zone with five games left to play.