Draymond Green: Nick Young's Warriors Ring Ceremony Delay of Game 'Fitting'

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

Nick "Swaggy P" Young received his Golden State Warriors 2017-18 championship ring prior to Friday's game at Oracle Arena against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

But when the pregame festivities ran long, the Warriors received a warning for delay of game.

Warriors star Draymond Green found that "fitting."

"Very fitting to get a delay of game giving a ring to Nick," Green said after the game, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. "He actually caused it doing all his little waving and stuff. But it was great. I'm really close to Nick. To play with him that year was amazing. I wish he was back.

"But that was a good moment, and obviously Nick's been through a lot in his career, and for him to get that ring meant a lot to me for him. So I was thankful to be the guy presenting to him. I'm happy he was able to make it here to get the ring because that's something special that nobody can take away from him."

After having made the playoffs just twice in his first 10 years in the league, Young joined the reigning champs prior to last season in hopes of adding a ring to his resume. He averaged 7.3 points while shooting 37.7 percent from three-point range in 80 games, making eight starts.

Young appeared in 20 postseason games, making two starts and averaging 2.6 points and 10.3 minutes per while helping the Warriors win their third title in four years. With that, the veteran guard transformed from Swaggy P to Swag Champ.

It proved to be a one-and-done stint in the Bay Area for Young, who signed with the Denver Nuggets in December but was ultimately released less than one month later after making just four appearances.

Friday gave Young an opportunity to catch up with some of his former teammates, and they made the most of their time together. While Curry acknowledged the pregame ceremony went long, he believes the warning should have been given to somebody else.

"The last two years, we've had probably five or six of those celebrations, and it usually spills over," Curry joked, per Friedell. "I wish he would have just given it to Nick Young because he was taking his sweet time, for sure, as he should have. But probably more just entertainment for everybody, [Mauer] trying to get the game started. But we did take a long time, for sure."

The warning clearly didn't affect Golden State too much, as it took a 120-114 victory on the back of a 40-point performance from Curry.