Jay Gruden: Redskins Looking for No. 15 Pick to Make Instant Impact; Want to Win

Will Newton/Getty Images

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said the organization is planning to use the No. 15 pick in the 2019 draft on an NFL-ready player, not a developmental prospect.

On Saturday, John Keim of ESPN.com provided comments from Gruden, who noted the Skins expect to compete next season and need a player ready to help now. It's a factor that will help determine whether they invest in a QB.

"There is no developmental process here," Gruden said. "This is not Triple-A baseball; we're [not] trying to develop a pitcher here. We're trying to win a game right now. If we draft a quarterback in the first, second, third or seventh rounds and he's going to start Day 1, we expect great things from him."

Washington's sixth-year head coach added the team owes its veteran players a concerted effort to bolster a roster capable of making a playoff run next season, per Keim.

"Ryan Kerrigan is not expecting us to come out and 'let's build for the future.' We've got to win now," Gruden said. "Josh Norman, same way. Landon Collins did not come here to be good in 2034. They came here to be good and compete to win a Super Bowl this year."

The Redskins have had just two winning seasons since Gruden took over in 2014. Their only playoff appearance during that stretch came in 2015, and they lost to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round.

Finding a franchise quarterback is critical to turning around those fortunes, but it's unlikely either of the top options—Oklahoma Sooners' Kyler Murray or Ohio State Buckeyes' Dwayne Haskins—will still be on the board in the middle of Round 1.

That means the Redskins will need to decide whether a second-tier QB, a group led by the Missouri Tigers' Drew Lock, is worth grabbing with the 15th selection.

Gruden's comments make that seem unlikely since they will be looking for a player who's more of a sure bet to make an instant impact.

That said, even a quarterback taken in the middle rounds should have a realistic chance to beat Case Keenum and Colt McCoy for the starting job next season with Alex Smith questionable for 2019 while he recovers from a broken leg.

Don't be surprised if the Redskins grab an edge-rusher in Round 1 when the draft kicks off April 25, followed by a quarterback at some point on Day 2.