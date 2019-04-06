WWE Hall of Fame 2019: Recapping Inductee Speeches, Top Highlights and More

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

As the men and women of WWE get set to step into the ring for WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, the organization honored the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame inductees.

This is always a special night because it's one of the few times when everyone drops their characters and we get to see the people behind the gimmicks.

Still, the main attraction is hearing legends talk about their careers.

This year's Hall of Fame class included DX, The Hart Foundation, Harlem Heat, Torrie Wilson, The Honky Tonk Man, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake and veteran WWE employee Sue Aitchison as the recipient of the Warrior Award.

Let's take a look at some of the highlights from Saturday's inductions ceremony.