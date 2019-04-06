Final Four 2019: Complete Odds, TV Schedule and Predictions

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

This year's Final Four is almost here, and there are some exciting matchups on the way to wrap up the men's college basketball season.

Six days after the conclusion of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament, the Final Four is set to begin with a pair of national semifinal games on Saturday night. The winners will advance to the national championship game.

Will it be Virginia, Michigan State, Texas Tech or Auburn cutting down the nets and hoisting the national championship trophy to end the season? On Monday night, we'll find out.

Bracket

Final Four Schedule, Odds (All Times ET)

Saturday

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 Virginia (-5.5), 6:09 p.m., CBS

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan State (-2.5), 8:49 p.m., CBS

Monday

National championship game, 9 p.m., CBS

Odds to Win National Championship

Virginia +150 (Bet $100 to win $150)

Michigan State +180

Texas Tech +400

Auburn +600

Final Four Predictions

The four teams have arrived in Minneapolis, and two of them are in the Final Four for the first time in program history. For another, it's ending a 35-year drought.

Auburn and Texas Tech are making its first appearances in the Final Four, while Virginia last made it there in 1984. Michigan State has won two national championships and last appeared in the Final Four in 2015.

But soon, the field will be down to two teams. And only one will be ending its season with a national championship.

That will be Michigan State, as longtime head coach Tom Izzo will guide the Spartans past Texas Tech and then Auburn, which will upset Virginia in the national semifinals.

Izzo will be making his eighth appearance in the Final Four as Michigan State coach, while none of the coaches of the other three schools have any previous Final Four experience. That should prove valuable for Izzo, who could better prepare his players for what to expect on this large stage.

However, Izzo doesn't appear to feel that way entering Saturday's game.

"Experience helps, but at this stage, the experiences that all those other coaches figured out how to win four games in a row under some incredible pressure, so they've done it before, and they've already shown their colors," Izzo told the media Friday. "So I don't think it's as big as I wish it was. I wish it was really big. I'd feel better when I sleep at night."

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

But coaching experience isn't the only thing that Michigan State possesses. The Spartans, the Big Ten conference tournament champions, have momentum as they are coming off a win over Duke, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

"Resilience got us here," Michigan State junior forward Nick Ward told the media Friday. "We went through adversity all season, whether this goes from injuries to just we went through a stretch where we weren't playing well. It's been tough at times, but I feel like resiliency got us here. We've just got to work hard."

The Spartans will have a difficult matchup against a team that plays a similar style in Texas Tech. However, junior guard Cassius Winston, the Big Ten Player of the Year and an AP All-American, will guide Michigan State to the national championship game.

Auburn is poised for another upset win, as the Tigers took down Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky in their three previous games. They will use their strong 3-point shooting to counter Virginia's slow tempo and knock off the Cavaliers.

However, when Michigan State and Auburn go head-to-head for the national title, it will be the Spartans who notch their third national championship in program history.