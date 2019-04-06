WWE NXT TakeOver New York Results: Johnny Gargano and Biggest Winners and Losers

WWE NXT TakeOver New York Results: Johnny Gargano and Biggest Winners and LosersApril 6, 2019
The TakeOver before WrestleMania has been amazing every year, but Friday's show from The Barclays Center might go down as the greatest NXT event in history.
As usual, WWE booked five matches for the night. All four of the main NXT titles were on the line in addition to the United Kingdom Championship held for 685 days by Pete Dunne.
Every year, the men and women of NXT make it harder for the main roster to follow them at WrestleMania, and after what we saw Friday night, it's going to be a tall task producing better in-ring performances.
While the night was filled with incredible moments, every match also had a loser, and in the case of the women's title bout, it had three losers.
Let's take a look at who stood out the most at NXT TakeOver: New York.
Winners: The War Raiders
NXT's tag team division has produced some of the best matches in TakeOver history, and that trend continued Friday when Hanson and Rowe took on Aleister Black and Ricochet.
This was the swan song for the challengers, so The War Raiders made sure to give them a proper farewell during an incredible opening contest.
This match had everything from Hanson hitting a suicide dive to Ricochet showing some surprising power by delivering a fallaway slam on Rowe.
Their entrance was cool, their attire was even cooler and their in-ring ability is off the charts. It would take some serious negligence on WWE's part to ruin such a promising tag team.
Loser: Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair had another great showing against Shayna Baszler on Friday, but The EST of NXT still ended up tapping out to the former MMA fighter.
This is the second TakeOver in a row where Belair lost to Baszler. While she still has an impressive record, it wouldn't have hurt Kairi Sane or Io Shirai as much to take the loss.
The good news is this is clearly not the end for Belair. She has a lot of great attributes that will keep her at the top of the pile in NXT until it's finally her time to win the title.
Then again, WWE might just fast-track her to the main roster if management feels like she is ready, so her loss may not be as big of a deal.
Winner: Walter
Pete Dunne was finally dethroned as NXT UK champion after an astonishing 685-day reign, and he was defeated by a newcomer named Walter.
The Austrian powerhouse might not be a name everyone is familiar with in the United States, but he has gained quite the reputation on the indie scene.
His power is his biggest asset, but Walter showed a lot of versatility in the ring against a man who is known for being able to adapt to anyone else's style.
It will be interesting to see what happens to Dunne after this match. He could stay in NXT UK, but there is a good chance WWE moves him over to the U.S. NXT brand or even the main roster. He's that good.
Losers: Undisputed Era
Adam Cole came up short against Johnny Gargano in their 2-out-of-3 Fall Match for the NXT Championship, but he is not the only one who suffered.
Until this event, The Undisputed Era has been one of the more dominant forces in NXT. Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly all tried to interfere on Cole's behalf, and all of them failed.
This match was meant to make Johnny Wrestling into the ultimate underdog hero, but what it actually did was make a four-man stable look like it was incapable of cheating properly.
UE doesn't have any titles at the moment, so it wouldn't be surprising to see one or all of them moved to Raw or SmackDown during the upcoming Superstar Shake-up.
Winner: Johnny Gargano
After spending years in NXT having some of the best matches in the company, Gargano finally reached the top of the mountain by winning the NXT Championship on Friday.
It was a roller coaster of a match. Both men looked like they were going to win countless times before Johnny Wrestling made Cole tap out with his patented Gargano Escape.
The crowd erupted as he was handed the belt he worked so hard for, and Candice LeRae couldn't help but run to the ring to congratulate her husband.
The night ended with a special moment between Gargano, LeRae and Tommaso Ciampa on the stage. These three have been through a lot over the past few years and if this was the final chapter of their story, it ended on a high note.
What was your favorite moment from NXT TakeOver: New York?