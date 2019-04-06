WWE NXT TakeOver New York Results: Johnny Gargano and Biggest Winners and Losers

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The TakeOver before WrestleMania has been amazing every year, but Friday's show from The Barclays Center might go down as the greatest NXT event in history.

As usual, WWE booked five matches for the night. All four of the main NXT titles were on the line in addition to the United Kingdom Championship held for 685 days by Pete Dunne.

Every year, the men and women of NXT make it harder for the main roster to follow them at WrestleMania, and after what we saw Friday night, it's going to be a tall task producing better in-ring performances.

While the night was filled with incredible moments, every match also had a loser, and in the case of the women's title bout, it had three losers.

Let's take a look at who stood out the most at NXT TakeOver: New York.