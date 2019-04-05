Will Wade Reportedly Investigated by FBI Agents After Suspension from LSU

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

FBI agents visited Baton Rouge to investigate LSU Tigers men's basketball coach Will Wade's recruiting tactics after he was suspended indefinitely back on March 8, according to Yahoo Sports' Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel.

The FBI reportedly made it clear that it was focused on Wade as it looked to see if his recruiting tactics might signal an "expansion" in the college basketball scandal.

LSU suspended Wade after an FBI wiretap was released in which he reportedly appeared to be compensation for a recruit in 2017.

Forde, Thamel and Wetzel reported in March that a wiretap caught Wade discussing a "strong-ass offer" for an unidentified recruit with basketball middleman Christian Dawkins.

Wade did not comment specifically on the subject, but he did ask in a text to Amie Just of the Times-Picayune that people wait for the facts to come out before jumping to conclusions:

"Serving as the Head Basketball Coach at LSU has been the honor of my life. I love this university and all it stands for. From day one, I’ve been focused on building a winning program made up of excellent coaches and staff and a team of first-rate student athletes.

"I cannot comment at this time on various media reports, except to say that they do not begin to tell the full story. I understand the University had to take action before all the facts are in, but I would ask everyone to withhold their judgment until the record is complete.

"To my players and coaches, I support you 100%, and I will be with you in spirit as the season progresses. Your best response to this is to narrow your focus and make sure the last part of the season is the strongest part!"

After leading the Tigers to a 25-5 mark, Wade was forced to miss the remainder of the season. The team 3-2 without him, wrapping up the SEC regular-season title before making a run to the Sweet 16.

Forde and Thamel reported in February 2018 documents and bank records showed at least 20 Division I programs and more than 25 players were involved the college basketball corruption scandal.