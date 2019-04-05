NJPW Star Kushida Signs WWE NXT Contract Ahead of WrestleMania

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Before the opening bell rang for NXT TakeOver: New York on Friday, WWE announced the newest signing to its developmental brand.

Yujiro Kushida, who most recently enjoyed a long run with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, formally signed a NXT contract.

In an announcement video, Triple H called Kushida "one of the biggest international stars in the world" and said he "couldn't be more excited" for the Time Splitter to enter the NXT ranks.

Kushida was a six-time IWGP junior heavyweight champion with NJPW and won the Super J-Cup in 2016. The 35-year-old confirmed in January he was leaving NJPW, which left many wondering whether WWE would be his next move.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported in February (h/t Uproxx's Emily Pratt) that WWE was looking into launching an NXT spinoff in Japan, as it has in the United Kingdom.

If nothing else, Kushida is a strong addition to NXT, especially if the tradition of post-WrestleMania call-ups to the main roster continues.