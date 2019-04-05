NJPW Star Kushida Signs WWE NXT Contract Ahead of WrestleMania

NJPW Star Kushida Signs WWE NXT Contract Ahead of WrestleManiaApril 5, 2019
Before the opening bell rang for NXT TakeOver: New York on Friday, WWE announced the newest signing to its developmental brand.
Yujiro Kushida, who most recently enjoyed a long run with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, formally signed a NXT contract.
WWE NXT @WWENXT
With @TripleH & @RealKingRegal looking on, international Superstar @KUSHIDA_0904 signs his #WWENXT contract! https://t.co/aCaDOCQIrC
In an announcement video, Triple H called Kushida "one of the biggest international stars in the world" and said he "couldn't be more excited" for the Time Splitter to enter the NXT ranks.
Kushida was a six-time IWGP junior heavyweight champion with NJPW and won the Super J-Cup in 2016. The 35-year-old confirmed in January he was leaving NJPW, which left many wondering whether WWE would be his next move.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported in February (h/t Uproxx's Emily Pratt) that WWE was looking into launching an NXT spinoff in Japan, as it has in the United Kingdom.
If nothing else, Kushida is a strong addition to NXT, especially if the tradition of post-WrestleMania call-ups to the main roster continues.
Cyborg 'Very Excited' to Root for Rousey at WrestleMania 35