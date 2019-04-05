Report: Jamie Dixon Out as UCLA HC Candidate Because of Conflict over TCU Buyout

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Jamie Dixon is not expected to be hired as the UCLA head coach despite a report earlier in the week that the Bruins had chosen the TCU Horned Frogs coach to fill their vacancy, according to Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times.

Bolch noted that Dixon's $8 million buyout has prevented a deal from being reached. TCU is not willing to lower the amount, and UCLA is unwilling to meet that price.

Dixon signed a two-year extension with TCU through the 2023-24 season in April 2018.

Dixon has spent the last three seasons at TCU after spending 13 years at Pittsburgh. He has led the Horned Frogs to a 68-41 record and one NCAA tournament berth during his tenure. While they found themselves ranked in the top 25 multiple times amid a 12-1 start, they did not receive an invitation to the Big Dance following a 23-14 performance.

The 53-year-old has a career 396-164 record and 12 NCAA tournament appearances in 16 seasons.

Dixon was named the men's 2008-09 Naismith College Coach of the Year after leading the Pitt Panthers to a 31-win season.

Meanwhile, UCLA will continue its search for a head coach. Steve Alford was fired in December amid a 7-6 start, and interim coach Murry Bartow led the team to a 10-10 mark down the stretch. This season marked just the second time in seven years the Bruins have not gone dancing.

The storied program has not advanced past the Sweet 16 since 2008, though.

Assuming Dixon is indeed out of the running, UCLA may turn its attention back to Cincinnati Bearcats coach Mick Cronin, who Bolch identified as a finalist for the job. Cronin is 296-147 in 13 seasons at Cincinnati, leading the Bearcats to the NCAA tournament in each of the last nine years.