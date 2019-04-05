B/R Countdown: Top 10 Ankle-Breaking Moves of the NBA Season

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoApril 5, 2019

  1. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  2. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  3. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  4. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  5. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  6. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  7. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  8. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  9. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  10. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  11. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  12. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  13. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  14. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  15. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  16. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  17. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  18. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  19. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  20. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

Right Arrow Icon

The 2018-19 NBA season has given us a lot of highlight-reel crossovers. But which ankle-breaking moves have been the best of them so far?

In this edition of B/R Countdown, we count down to the top 10 crossovers of the season. Watch the video above for all the highlights.

       

Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    B/R Experts Pick the MVP 🏆

    The decision was unanimous

    NBA logo
    NBA

    B/R Experts Pick the MVP 🏆

    The decision was unanimous

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis on Centers Defending Him: 'That S--t ... Doesn't Work'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis on Centers Defending Him: 'That S--t ... Doesn't Work'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    D-Wade Says He'll Be in Therapy to Fill Void of Retirement

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Wade Says He'll Be in Therapy to Fill Void of Retirement

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Salary Cap to Be Lower in '20

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Salary Cap to Be Lower in '20

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report