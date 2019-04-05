Stephan Benson Beats AJ Styles to Win WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge

Robert Prezioso/Getty Images

AJ Styles got his WrestleMania 35 weekend off to an ignominious start as he lost to Stephan Benson in the finals of the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge.

Benson made quick work of The Phenomenal One and earned $1 million for his effort. The crowd inside New York's Barclays Center made their opinions toward Benson known, and he embraced his heel persona while celebrating his victory.

At Survivor Series 2017, Styles lost to Brock Lensar in a champion vs. champion match. For the most part, he held his own against The Beast Incarnate. The virtual rematch was more one-sided.

Benson, who was using Lesnar in WWE 2K19, wore Styles down with numerous German suplexes, largely replicating the game plan the universal champion uses when he steps inside the ring.

Styles countered an F-5 into a reverse DDT, which had some fans hopeful a comeback was on the cards. Instead, Benson resumed his domination and connected on his second F-5 attempt.

Styles was unable to kick out, making Benson a millionaire.